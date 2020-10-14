SB I-5 lanes reopen near Marysville after semi-truck crashed, shutdown interstate for hours

All lanes have reopened on southbound I-5 around 8:25 p.m. after a semi-truck jack-knifed across the interstate, blocking all lanes for several hours.

WSDOT Traffic tweeted around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday the crash happened near 88th St. NE in Marysville.

Crews worked for several hours to remove the semi-truck, and cautioned commuters to use alternate routes, such as 116th St. NE.

Marysville Fire officials say no injuries were reported due to the incident.

Trooper Heather Axtman said on Twitter the semi driver fell asleep, hit the right shoulder and guardrail, crossing all lanes of I-5 and hitting the left guardrail.

Advertisement

The fuel tank of the semi-truck ruptured, spilling approximately 50-80 gallons of fuel. The Department of Ecology was on-site to clean up the fuel spill.