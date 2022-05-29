Sammamish man's body recovered from Lake Keechelus after paddleboarding accident

The body of a 39-year-old man who went missing in Lake Keechelus was recovered nearly a week later, authorities say.

According to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, Cheng Chen was at the lake with his family and was paddleboarding on the lake, located up in Snoqualmie Pass. Authorities say he lost his balance and fell into the freezing water; his kids saw him fall, and ran to tell the mother.

Rescue crews, boats, drones, K9 units and fire personnel arrived to look for Chen, but he remained missing throughout the week.

Over the next few days, the King County Marine & Dive Unit joined the search with an underwater sonar drone. On Friday, drone crews found Chen in nearly 50 feet of 39-degree water.

RELATED: Memorial Day Weekend: Western Washington lakes, rivers still dangerously cold

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Rescuers recovered his body from the water and notified Chen’s family.

Advertisement

"We mourn with Mr. Chen’s family and ask everyone who uses the waterways of our county to recognize the serious hazards of cold water," said Sheriff Clay Myers. "We’re also deeply grateful for the assistance of neighboring agencies and all the professionals and trained volunteers who gave their time and skill to bring Mr. Chen home to his family."