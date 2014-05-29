Report: Ballmer offers $1.8 billion for LA Clippers

article





SEATTLE -- Former Microsoft CEO and Seattle resident Steve Ballmer has offered the Sterling family $1.8 billion dollars to purchase the LA Clippers NBA Team, Forbes Magazine reports.



According to Forbes, Ballmer offered the money to Rochelle Sterling, embattled Clippers' owner Donald Sterling's estranged wife. No word yet on if Rochelle has responded to Ballmer's offer.



Ballmer, worth about $20 billion, has long sought an NBA team, and even partnered with Chris Hanson in the failed attempt to bring the Sacramento Kings to Seattle.



Rochelle, reportedly in control of the Clippers' franchise following Sterling's comments on race and subsequent ban from the NBA, has received at least three offers to buy the basketball team, ranging between $1 and $2 billion.



Donald sterling bought the Clippers in June, 1981 for $12.5 million.



