Police: Suspects tried to steal ATM after backing into Renton Walgreens

Cleanup efforts are underway after two suspects backed a truck into a Renton Walgreens entrance on Friday morning.

The incident happened in the 3000 block of Northeast Sunset Boulevard.

When FOX 13 News arrived at the scene, the store’s entrance was damaged.

According to police, officers responded to a report of an attempted commercial burglary.

Investigators said the two suspects may have been targeting the ATM but were either unable or decided not to remove it.

When officers arrived at the scene the truck was gone.

Police said it appeared nothing was taken from the store.

The investigation remains ongoing.

