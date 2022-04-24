Renton Police investigating body found at Gene Coulon Park

Renton Police are investigating a body found in Gene Coulon Park.

According to authorities, officers were called to reports of a body floating in the water around 10 a.m. Sunday. They arrived and found the body of a man drifting near the shore.

Police reportedly spoke with a friend of the man and say there are no indications the man died under suspicious circumstances.

The man’s family has been notified, and officers are staying at the park until the medical examiner arrives.

This is a developing story.