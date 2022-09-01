Renton police investigate homicide after man dies

Renton police are investigating a homicide after a man died in a shooting Thursday morning.

Before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person laying on the ground in the 300 block of Southwest Sunset Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the incident was not random and that there is no risk to the public.

Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to call 911 or email the Renton Police Department's crime tips hotline at crimetips@rentonwa.gov and reference case No. 22-9017.