Renton Police investigate crash that killed a pedestrian near Valley Medical Center

Renton police officers are investigating a deadly DUI crash involving a pedestrian Saturday.

According to Renton Police Department (RPD), at around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a crash at S. Carr Rd. and Talbot Rd. S. near Valley Medical Center.

When officers arrived, the pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. The driver was taken into custody for driving under the influence.

RPD closed the area for an extended period of time to investigate the incident.

