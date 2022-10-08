Renton Police: Australian man goes missing during his trip to Washington state

article

The Renton Police Department (RPD) is asking the public for help in finding an elderly Australian man who went missing during his trip to Washington state.

According to the RPD, 68-year-old Stanley Haviland started experiencing symptoms of severe confusion while staying at a hotel in the SeaTac area. An ambulance took him to Valley Medical Center on Wednesday for treatment, and he was discharged from the hospital later that evening.

Authorities say Stanley was supposed to catch his flight back to Australia, but he missed it. He also never returned to his hotel to gather his luggage.

His family is very worried about him.

The RPD says he left the hospital on foot, and was heading towards Talbot Ave. S.

He is described as a white man, standing at 5’4" and weighing 189 pounds. He has graying brown hair, a U-shaped hairline and brown eyes.

Authorities are asking the public to keep him in mind as they travel throughout Renton and the South County area.

Anyone who thinks they might have seen him is urged to call 911 as soon as possible, and reference case number #22-10395.

This is a developing story.