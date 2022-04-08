Renton police arrest multiple people in copper wire thefts

Over four days, police arrested multiple people in connection with copper wire thefts throughout Renton.

On Saturday before 10 a.m., officers responded to a construction site near the 300 block of Edmonds Avenue Southeast after reports of two men apparently taking copper cable from a Puget Sound Energy work site. When officers got to the scene, they found a 64-year-old Ravensdale man and a 56-year-old Kent man pulling on a rope hooked to a copper power cable. The cable had been cut in between power towers and was hung up in a tree. A 39-year-old Auburn man was seen in a tree wearing a climbing harness and carrying a cordless saw. Police said all three men were arrested on suspicion of first-degree attempted theft.

On the same day after 2 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Southeast Royal Hills Drive for a theft in progress. This was the same Puget Sound Energy power line system that crosses the Cedar River, just north of this location and continues towards Covington. Investigators said a person called 911 after seeing two men stealing copper cable near Beacon Way Southeast. When officers arrived, they saw a red truck and contacted two men, a 53-year-old SeaTac man and a 46-year-old Burien man, with equipment at the scene. According to police, the men had cut six copper cables free and pulled one of the cables free from a tree with a rope. Officers interviewed one of them men, who was later released and the other one was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant. They both face charges of second-degree theft.

On Sunday morning, officers responded to the same area after a person called 911 about a group of people and cars seen parked on an access road. Two of the cars left before police arrived, but the people had climbing equipment and tools in their cars. They were all identified and then released.

Early Monday morning, officers responded to the Brighton Ridge apartments after a person called to report a man using a saw on power lines. When police arrived, they saw a 44-year-old Seattle man about 75 feet up a power line tower. Investigators said the man tried to conceal a portable bandsaw by leaving it hanging up the tower, which was later retrieved by a utility crew. The man was booked for theft.

On Tuesday morning, a Liberty Ridge resident called 911 after seeing a suspicious car in the area of Southeast Third Street and Edmonds Avenue Northeast, near the site from Saturday’s arrests. When officers contacted the driver, they saw cordless saws and climbing harnesses inside the car. Police said they were unable to develop Probable Cause to arrest for any immediate offense but arrested the driver on a felony warrant arising from a weapons charge.

Renton police said they have seen a large increase in copper thefts lately.

"This is an alarming amount of similar criminal activity in a very short time. Our concerns are not only due to the thefts themselves, but due to the safety hazard that this kind of activity creates," police said. "Puget Sound Energy contractors are actively working to remove the targeted lines, but uncontrolled cutting of the cables can result in failure of the high voltage towers carrying them; the contractors have already had recent close calls when thieves cut lines that were being actively worked. Lastly, there’s an obvious hazard to the suspects themselves."

Police said if anyone who lives near power lines and sees something suspicious to call 911

