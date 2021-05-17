Renton Chamber of Commerce hosts 'mental health first aid' sessions for employers

A group of businesses and non-profits from Renton gathered on Monday to focus on mental health.

A course was offered by the Renton Chamber of Commerce to help employers respond if someone is in crisis.

"It needs to be prioritized. We're going to be hit with a tsunami of mental health crisis," said course organizer and CEO of the Renton Chamber of Commerce, Diane Dobson.

Dobson said there was an overwhelming response of people wanting to be involved in the mental health first aid kit course.

Mental health first aid is training that educates people about mental health conditions, signs, and symptoms, according to Sue Wyder, the Mental Health First Aid Coordinator for King County.

Many people are aware of physical signs of a stroke or heart attack or choking and can respond accordingly. Mental health first aid helps people spot and respond to depression and mood disorders, anxiety disorders, trauma, psychosis and substance abuse disorders.

In July, the Renton Chamber of Commerce will offer this training for people who work with kids and teenagers.

You can learn more about bringing the program to your place of work here.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram