Church in Renton vandalized with "Abortions save lives"

A Catholic Church was vandalized in Renton Friday night, the same day the U.S. Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade. Authorities say additional patrol will be provided as a precaution for places of worship as well as locations of care for women’s health following similar incidents in the region.

According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), sometime between 11:00 p.m. Friday and 5:00 a.m. Saturday, a suspect stole money and vandalized St. Anthony's Church at 416 S 4th St in Renton.

Authorities say the suspect spray-painted messages saying "Abortions save lives" and "F!!! you" all over the building. In addition, almost all the outside locks were jammed with a hardening substance, and four stained-glass windows were shattered. The suspect also broke into the church, stealing money from four donation boxes.

A similar situation happened in Bellevue on Tuesday, where a man was caught on video smashing glass windows and spray-painting messages all over St. Louise Catholic Church.

RPD officials do not believe the two incidents are related. However, RPD will be providing additional patrol for places of worship and locations of care for women’s health and wellness as a precaution.

Authorities do not have any information on a suspect, and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.