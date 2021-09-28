Puyallup Police officer hit by truck while responding to another crash

article

A Puyallup Police officer was on his way to a car crash when he himself was hit by a pickup truck.

Authorities closed off 37th Avenue and South Meridian Street to investigate the crash.

An officer was driving a patrol truck, lights and sirens on, responding to a call of an injury crash blocking the road. When he crossed the intersection, police say another driver crashed into him.

According to Puyallup Police, the officer is still waiting to be seen at the ER, and there is no word on his condition. No one else was hurt in the crash.

READ MORE: Pierce County budget proposal includes $473.1 million for public safety, addressing rising crime

READ MORE: Woman sues King County Metro after being ran over by bus

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram