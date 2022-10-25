Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair

article

Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is looking to hire 1,500 employees in a hiring fair in Puyallup this weekend.

Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS) is holding the job fair from Oct. 27–28 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. The agency hopes to fill hundreds of entry-level and journey-level federal positions, all of them full time.

PSNS said the event will last from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. both days.

Positions include work in:

Trades

Engineering

Administrative and resource management

Acquisition and contracts

Financial operations

Information technology

Science and technology

People with all skill sets and experience levels are encouraged to apply, including those with no previous trade skills or work experience, the agency said. Attendees should bring their résumé and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. PSNS said tentative job offers may be made to candidates at the event.

Due to security restrictions, large bags and backpacks are not permitted. To be eligible for federal employment, applicants must be a U.S. citizen, be at least 18 years of age, pass security and physical fitness screenings, and pass a pre-employment drug test for select occupations.

For more information, visit the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility website.