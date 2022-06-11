Psychiatric evaluations of Spokane County school shooter to remain sealed

Forensic psychiatric evaluations of Caleb Sharpe, who pleaded guilty to killing a classmate and injuring others in a shooting at Freeman High School in 2017, won’t be made public ahead of his August sentencing.

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Michael Price granted Sharpe’s motion to seal evaluations by mental health professionals of the now 20-year-old shooter, along with a report of mitigating factors prepared by the Spokane County Public Defender’s office.

Sharpe’s attorney, Brooke Foley, argued Friday that the records include Sharpe’s private information, but also information on his parents and siblings, the Spokesman-Review reported.

They also contain information about teachers and other students that Sharpe mentioned during his evaluations, including something that Sharpe told evaluators "triggered" him to commit the shooting that left Sam Strahan dead and three other students injured, Foley said.

Prosecutor Sharon Hedlund deferred to the court’s judgment on the issue.

Liz Goldsmith, mother of Jordan Goldsmith, a teen injured in the shooting, asked Price to make the records public. She said their release could prevent future school shootings.

Price ruled that the documents will remain sealed until the conclusion of the sentencing. Sharpe’s sentencing, originally scheduled to take place this month, is now set for Aug. 10.