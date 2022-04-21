President Biden arrives in Seattle for Earth Day remarks; expect traffic delays

President Joe Biden is in the Pacific Northwest starting Thursday for a two-day visit to Portland and Seattle. Authorities say to expect delays on the ground and in the air.

Biden's first stop was Portland, where he toured areas that benefited from his infrastructure bill.

After his Portland visit, Biden traveled to Seattle Thursday evening, and is landed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport shortly after 5:00 p.m.

Travelers saw delays due to Air Force One's arrival at SEA Airport. According to airport officials, security protocols call for all air traffic to stop 30 minutes before and after the arrival.

During Biden's arrival and departure, the Washington State Patrol said drivers should expect freeway closures around the Seattle area because of his visit. It is not known yet which freeways could be closed.

Biden is scheduled to attend a democratic fundraiser and is expected to stay until Friday, which is also Earth Day.

Although Biden is raising fuel economy standards for vehicles and included green policies in last year’s bipartisan infrastructure legislation, the lack of greater progress casts a shadow over his second Earth Day as president.

He will mark the moment on Friday in Seattle, where he’ll be joined by Gov. Jay Inslee, a fellow Democrat with a national reputation for climate action. During the Seattle visit, Biden plans to sign a climate-related executive order in honor of Earth Day.

According to a White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Biden will also discuss how he is fighting to bring down prescription drug costs, such as insulin, and will be also joined by Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, and Congresswoman Kim Schrier.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Biden’s last Seattle visit was in November 2019 while campaigning in the Democratic presidential primaries. He attended a fundraiser at the home of Amazon executive David Zapolsky.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.