Portion of SR 530 fully blocked following semi-truck, car crash

State Route 530 in Snohomish County is fully blocked near Darrington after a semi-truck and car crash.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Washington State Patrol said there are serious injuries but did not get into specifics.

There is currently no detour in place at this time, and drivers are asked to avoid the area as it will be closed for an extended period of time.

Washington State Department of Transportation is working to clear one lane.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story.

