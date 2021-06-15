Port Angeles neighbors bring special delivery to 21-year postal carrier on final day of route

article

For 21 years through rain, sleet, snow and gloom of countless November storms, Darrell Janni delivered the mail for the U.S. Postal Service with a smile in Port Angeles. But on Tuesday his smiles were extra large as many of those along his route had a special delivery of their own.

Darrell Janni receives balloons and well wishes on his final day as a Port Angeles U.S Postal Carrier. (Photo: Karen Sistek)

Tuesday was the final day Janni was making the rounds, set to retire at the end of the shift. But before his familiar white truck came motoring down West 4th Street, several neighbors showed their appreciation and good wishes by attaching a brightly colored mylar balloon to their mail boxes.

Darrell Janni receives balloons and well wishes on his final day as a Port Angeles U.S Postal Carrier. (Photo: Karen Sistek)

And has he drove down the street to collect each balloon, neighbors came out to wish him well, delivering cards and baked good for him.

Janni says now that his work his done, he and his wife plan on traveling, seeing the sights, and perhaps take a cruise. They've already made plans where to go first.

Darrell Janni receives balloons and well wishes on his final day as a Port Angeles U.S Postal Carrier. (Photo: Karen Sistek)

"He will surely be missed," said long-time neighbor Karen Sistek.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram