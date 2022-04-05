Police working to recover body from Issaquah Creek

article

Issaquah Police are working to recover a body from a creek in Confluence Park.

Authorities say a body was spotted in Issaquah Creek, which runs through the park. The body is likely an adult, but rescue teams have not recovered it yet to confirm.

There is no information on how the body ended up in the creek.

FOX 13 Seattle will update this story as more information becomes available.

