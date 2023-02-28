Police: Teen in Santa hat stabs clerk with screwdriver; robbery accomplices sought

article

Tacoma Police are looking for at least three suspects believed to have been involved in several robberies and car thefts.

On Jan. 4, four people entered Smoke King on Pacific Avenue and one of the suspects, wearing a Santa hat, stabbed the clerk multiple times while the others stole merchandise.

Nearly two months later, a 15-year-old was arrested for allegedly stabbing the clerk and was booked into Remann Hall for first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.

Police are looking for the three suspects who stole merchandise during that robbery. They are also believed to have been involved in other robberies and thefts of Kia's and Hyundai's.

Officers have not released any suspect information, but they're believed to be juveniles.

If you have any information on their identity, you can leave an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS. You can get a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.