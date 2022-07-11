Police: Suspect in Ferndale fatal shooting dies by suicide after contacted by deputies

The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in Ferndale last week took his own life when authorities made contact with him in northern California.

According to Ferndale Police, 49-year-old Todd Andersen was accused of killing a man at a business Thursday afternoon. Police were called to reports of a shooting near Portal Way and McKinley St, where they found 58-year-old Douglas Scoggins dead with several gunshot wounds.

Andersen was nowhere to be found, so authorities issued a warrant for his arrest. Believed to be driving a rented 2020 silver Challenger with Oregon plates 553MJM, police warned he was armed and dangerous, and warned people to not approach him.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police looking for man accused of shooting, killing man at Ferndale business

Authorities learned Andersen sent an email to a family member on Friday, saying he was in the Clear Creek area of Lassen County, California. Police reached out to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, who found Andersen’s location on Saturday around 5:20 p.m.

Deputies made contact with Andersen, who took his own life by shooting himself.