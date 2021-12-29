Police: Seattle bartender attacked after asking for proof of vaccination

Seattle police are looking for a suspect who attacked a Seattle bartender Monday evening.

At about 5:15 p.m., witnesses called 911 to report the bartender was attacked at a Pioneer Square bar in the 500 block of King Street.

Witnesses told police that the suspect attacked the bartender with a sharpened broomstick after she asked for proof of vaccination.

The suspect fled the scene.

Medics treated the bartender who had a laceration on her face.

Police searched the area but couldn’t find the suspect.

Investigators believe the suspect may have left the area on a light rail train.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s tip line at 206-233-5000.

