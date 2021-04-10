Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for suspect’s Range Rover after 78-year-old shot, killed outside Arlington medical center

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime and Public Safety
Q13 FOX

The suspect was seen following the 78-year-old male victim to an Arlington medical center, shot and kill him in the parking lot on April 10th.

ARLINGTON, Wash. - Police are looking for a suspect involved in an Arlington homicide where a 78-year-old victim was found shot in a medical center parking lot.

Arlington Police responded to reports of a shooting around 5:45 a.m. on April 10th at a medical center on the 18800 block of Smokey Point Blvd near Arlington. Police said the Granite Falls man was found shot in the head inside his vehicle in the parking lot. Chief of Police Jonathan Ventura told Q13 News on Saturday that witnesses say multiple shots were fired into a vehicle and at the building. 

Police said the victim was parked at the medical center waiting for his medical appointment. The suspect's vehicle, a dark-colored 2013 or 2014 Range Rover Sport SUV was seen on surveillance footage entering the parking lot behind the victim's vehicle. The suspect got out of his vehicle, approached the victim's vehicle, opened his door and shot him.

Two employees leaving the medical facility at that time saw what happened and the suspect shot at them. The employees ran back inside uninjured and the suspect fled the parking lot and went southbound on Smokey Point Blvd.

Homicide investigation at Smokey Point shooting

One man was found dead in a parking lot of the Puget Sound Kidney Center in Smokey Point. This is an ongoing investigation.

"The suspect at this time is considered to be ‘armed and dangerous.’ An unprovoked event, as far as we can tell and is presumed to be pretty violent. It is extremely important that we get this person off the street and to provide the victim's family some closure and our communities closure and safety," said Arlington Police Officer Seth Kinney.

Photos of suspect's vehicle involved in Arlington shooting where one 78-year-old Granite Falls man was shot and killed on April 10, 2021. Photo courtesy: Arlington Police Department.

Police also say the victim withdrew cash from a Marysville ATM prior to his appointment and surveillance video shows the suspect's vehicle following him from the ATM parking lot to the medical center prior to the shooting. 

Witnesses told police they were not sure of the suspect's race or gender, but that they're described as approximately 5'7" or 5'9", slender, wearing all dark clothing, dark hooded sweatshirt, and possibly a dark-colored mask. The suspect has not been arrested.

Arlington Police ask anyone with additional information about the incident (case number 2021-6323) to submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips App or contact Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS. 

This remains an ongoing investigation. 

