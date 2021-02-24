Expand / Collapse search
Police searching for driver in Issaquah hit-and-run, pedestrian seriously injured

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Issaquah
Q13 FOX

ISSAQUAH,Wash - Police are searching for a suspected driver involved in a hit-and-run in Issaquah, seriously injuring a pedestrian. 

The incident happened near Front St. S. and Second Ave. in Issaquah around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

Issaquah Police Cmdr. Paula Schwan told Q13 News that a man in his 40s or 50s and his spouse were walking along a sidewalk in the area when a driver, driving recklessly, hit the man. 

Schwan said the victim was found unconscious, but breathing and taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect left the vehicle at a location a couple of blocks from the incident and ran. Police and K9s are searching for the suspect. The suspect is a 6-foot, 250 pounds, white male with a yellow reflective jacket, blue jeans, baseball hat and green backpack on. 

Roads in the area have been reduced to one lane with alternating traffic. 

This is an ongoing investigation and a developing story.

