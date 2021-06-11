Police searching for suspect in White Center shooting after 2 people killed, 2 injured

Two people were shot and killed and two others were injured in White Center Friday evening.

King County officers responded to reports of a shooting around 4:30 p.m. near the 9800 block of 16th Ave. SW and SW Roxbury St. in Seattle's White Center neighborhood. Police arrived shortly after to the scene near Southgate Roller Rink.

A spokesperson with Harborview Medical Center confirmed to Q13 News around 5:50 p.m. that four injured male victims arrived to at the hospital with injuries; two victims died shortly after arriving. A 43-year-old man was in serious condition, now in satisfactory condition and another remains in critical condition, according to HMC as of Friday evening.

Of the victims is Horace Anderson, a father of a 19-year-old shooting victim killed at CHOP last year. He has since been released from the hospital by Saturday morning, HMC says.

One witness told Q13 News they heard at least 100 gunshots as several people were seen running from the area when gunshots rang out. The woman said she witnesses numerous people exchanging gunshots in downtown White Center.

One witness said they saw a gunshot victim get into their car and drive away, soon after crashing not far from the shooting site.

No information from officials has been released regarding the identity of the victims or suspect(s).

Official ask anyone who may have more information about the shooting and what led up to it to contact the King County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released.

