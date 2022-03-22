Police search for suspect who assaulted officer in Sammamish

Police are searching for a suspect after an officer was assaulted in Sammamish Monday night.

The incident happened near 212th Way Southeast and East Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast.

Police said officers went up to a suspicious vehicle and the suspect fled after assaulting an officer.

Police are searching for a suspect, who is described as a white man, in his 30s, wearing a baseball, dark clothing and has a scruffy beard.

The King County Sheriff Office told FOX 13 that a deputy was interviewing a driver of a Prius during an investigation involving stolen property. The driver fled and she sustained minor injuries to her arm. It's unknown if the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information on the suspect or sees suspicious activity is asked to call 911.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram