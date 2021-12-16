Police search for suspect in Tacoma crash, shooting
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are searching for a suspect after a crash and shooting Wednesday night.
The shooting happened near South Yakima Avenue and South 72nd Street at about 9 p.m.
Investigators told FOX 13 News that a man saw his ex-girlfriend in a car with other people, struck the car with his car, which caused it to leave the roadway and hit a tree.
According to police, the man fired shots at the car and fled.
Investigators said one person in the car was struck and was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and the ex-girlfriend was injured from the crash.
The investigation remains ongoing.
