Police: Person killed in Tacoma crash

Tacoma police are investigating after a person was killed in a crash Thursday night.

Officers were called to a multi-vehicle crash at S. 43rd Street and Pacific Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Police said a light pole fell down in the crash.

One person later died from their injuries.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

Police have not specified how many cars were involved or if other people were hurt.

Pacific Avenue will be closed in both directions between S 45th Street and S 43rd Street as police investigate.

This is a developing story.

