Police: Officer shoots armed man near South Renton Park & Ride

Authorities are investigating a Renton police officer shooting of an armed man Wednesday.

Renton Police were called to reports of an armed man in crisis near Rainier Ave and S Seventh St around 11:30 a.m. Authorities confirmed that, while they were responding to the area, some officers shot the man. Medical personnel were called to the scene and took the man to the hospital.

The man's condition is not yet known. The involved officers have been put on administrative leave.

Tukwila Police and the Valley Independent Investigations Team (VIIT) are now investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

