Police: Man shot in the head by partner's ex-boyfriend, still manages to disarm him

article

Seattle Police are investigating a domestic violence shooting in the Roosevelt neighborhood Monday morning.

Authorities say around 7:30 a.m. Monday, officers were called to a shooting at an apartment at Roosevelt and 67th Street.

A man and his girlfriend told police they were woken up by her ex-boyfriend, who was standing over them with a gun. The suspect shot him in the head, but he was still able to get up and wrestle the gun out of his hand.

The suspect allegedly fled the apartment and has not been found yet.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspect is urged to call the Seattle Police Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

