Police looking for Missing Indigenous Person last seen in Seattle

The Seattle Police Department is looking for a Missing Indigenous Person who was last seen at a gas station earlier this month.

Police say 23-year-old Steven Maupin was last seen at the Shell gas station near 6th Ave. and Dearborn Street in the SODO neighborhood around 5 p.m. on Oct. 4. He has severe burns on his head, right hand and left leg, which are bandaged.

He was likely wearing a navy blue hoodie that says "Dawson Plumbing" on the front and navy sweatpants with "Aero" on the leg.

Maupin is 5'07" and weighs about 137 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair, or is possibly bald.

If you see him, call 911.