Knife-wielding man shot after threatening Tacoma hotel employees

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 45-year-old man, who was armed with a knife, injured overnight in Tacoma.

The incident happened at the Quality Inn and Suites in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street at 11:49 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the man walked into the hotel and threatened three employees with a knife.

One of the employees then shot the man, investigators said.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

None of the employees were injured.

Police told FOX 13 News that once he is out, he will be booked on suspicion of first-degree felony assault.