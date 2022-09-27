Police investigating shooting in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood

article

Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in Pioneer Square that left a man critically wounded Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting at Third Ave and Yesler around 3:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

They treated his wounds, then Seattle Fire Department medics took over and transported him to the hospital.

Witnesses told police the suspect got in a car and drove off.

Authorities say the victim is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center, but homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call SPD’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.