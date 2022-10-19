Police investigating deadly shooting in Seattle's Central District

Seattle Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Central District neighborhood.

Witnesses called 911 around 6:30 p.m. to report shots fired near the intersection of E. Union Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, near the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, on Wednesday. Other callers said a man had been shot and a possible gunman was running away.

When police arrived, they began providing first aid to the victim until medics arrived on the scene. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the shooting or anyone who knows what led up to it. They have not released any suspect information.

If you have any information, call the SPD tipline at 206-233-5000.