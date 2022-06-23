Police investigating 2 overnight shootings in King County

Police are investigating two shootings after a woman was shot in her car in West Seattle and a man was found dead in a Des Moines home.

Police said officers found a woman shot in a parking lot in West Seattle. She was in a car on 27th Ave. SW near Roxhill Park.

A King County sheriff's deputy took a man into custody and says he was there when the shooting happened. The man had a gun.

Police are investigating if a second gunshot victim who showed up to Harborview Medical Center is related to this incident.

Deadly shooting in Des Moines

Police are also investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Des Moines. Officers found him inside a home on S. 208th St. just south of Maritime High School.

Authorities say one man was taken into custody. Police do not know how the men know each other.

The street was expected to be closed for several hours.