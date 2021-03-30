Police investigate shooting death at Kent apartment complex
KENT, Wash. - A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in the parking lot of a Kent apartment complex, police said.
According to police, it happeend around 2 a.m. in the Mosaic Hills apartments parking lot.
When officers arrived, the victim still had a pulse but died at the scene a short time later.
Witnesses told police the suspect took off on foot and that the suspect and victim knew each other.
Police were still on scene searching for the suspect after 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Investigators have not released any additional information.
