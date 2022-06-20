Police investigate deadly shooting at encampment in Seattle

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an encampment overnight in Seattle’s Delridge neighborhood.

At about 12:20 a.m. Monday, a person called 911 to report someone had been shot near 26th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Juneau Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had "significant injuries."

Medics from the Seattle Fire Department got to the scene and declared the man dead.

Seattle police said homicide detectives will continue the investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.



