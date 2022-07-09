Police investigating deadly overnight shooting in Renton
RENTON, Wash. - Police are investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.
According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), at around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the corner of S 2nd St. and Williams Ave. S near Cheers Bar and Grill. Authorities say multiple people called 911 to report the shooting.
RPD says when officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old Tacoma man, unconscious and with a gunshot wound. Officers tried performing life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Renton Police at 425-430-7632 and reference case 22-7005.
Details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.