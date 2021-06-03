Police: Gunshot victim crashes car into home in Burien

Police say a gunshot victim crashed his car into a home Thursday afternoon in Burien, Washington.

Medics at the scene near 120th St. and 5th Ave. found that the driver had been shot. He died at the scene.

Burien Police said they had received reports of a shooting nearby around the same time.

There were no other reports of injuries. Major Crimes detective are investigating.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

