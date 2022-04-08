Police: Child under the age of 5 hit, killed by vehicle in Everett

Everett police are investigating after a child was hit and killed by a vehicle on Friday afternoon.

Police did not say how old the child was, but said they were under the age of five.

The incident occurred before 5 p.m. on 19th Avenue SE, police said. They do not believe there is any criminal aspect to the crash.

It's unclear if the child was in a vehicle or was hit while walking.

19th Avenue SE will be closed just south of 112th Street for several hours, according to police.

Drivers should seek alternative routes.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.

