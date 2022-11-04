Expand / Collapse search
Police arrest Tacoma man accused of filming, distributing child porn

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tacoma
FOX 13 Seattle

TACOMA, Wash. - Police arrested a 40-year-old man in Tacoma on Friday for allegedly filming himself raping children and distributing the videos and images online.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), detectives received a cyber-tip on Oct. 25 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding concerns of manufactured child pornography. 

After investigating for nearly 10 days, detectives were able to identify the suspect and arrest him at his Tacoma residence Friday morning. 

Authorities say the suspect is accused of raping children, filming the abuse and distributing visual content online. Two victims have been identified in this case.

The suspect was booked into jail for one count of first-degree rape, sexual exploitation of a minor, commercial sex abuse of a minor and possessing and distributing child pornography.

The TPD says this was a joint operation with their detectives from the Special Assault Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, the FBI South Sound Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and the Washington State Patrol Missing and Exploited Children Taskforce.

This is a developing story.