Police arrest downtown Seattle homicide suspect also accused of multiple robberies

Seattle Police, the FBI and US Marshals arrested a suspect accused of killing a man last month in downtown Seattle.

Police said Wednesday the 44-year-old man is also accused of multiple robberies in the Seattle area, including one in which a bank employee was shot.

At 12:28 p.m on Feb. 27, Seattle Police responded to 3rd Ave and Pine Street for reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and found 52-year-old Reno Maiava shot multiple times.

Officers and Seattle Fire Department medics attempted lifesaving measures, but Maiava was dead at the scene.

"Knowing that I will never hold him again. I will never kiss him again. I can't tell him I love him. It's not fair," said Maiava's fiancée Dana Leadbetter.

"I really don't know why anybody would want to hurt him. I don't know if it was random, but I know he didn't deserve it and I want justice for that. His family and friends need justice for that," said Leadbetter.

(Seattle Police Department)

Investigators interviewed the suspect and then booked him into jail on March 22 for investigation of homicide and multiple counts of robbery.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was scheduled to appear in court March 23.

