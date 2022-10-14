Police arrest couple after downtown Seattle stabbing with illegal weapons

article

Seattle police arrested a couple on Thursday night who they say used two illegal weapons to assault a man during a fight in Downtown Seattle.

At about 6:15 p.m., officers who were patrolling Third Avenue and Pine Street were flagged down because of the fight.

When the officers responded, they found a man with multiple stab wounds and lacerations on his head. Officers started first aid on the 47-year-old victim until medics arrived. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center but his condition is unknown.

A couple blocks away near Westlake Park, a couple flagged down another emphasis officers to report they had been pepper sprayed by the victim in the stabbing.

According to police, the couple said they were riding a bus on Third venue when the man approached them and touched the woman's leg. After a brief verbal altercation, they all got off on Third Avenue and Pike Street.

Investigators said the victim then pepper sprayed the couple and the couple attacked the man with a spiked brass knuckles and a switchblade knife.

Police recovered the both weapons.

Officers arrested couple, a 22-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, on suspicion of felony assault and they were booked into the King County Jail.