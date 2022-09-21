Police: Anacortes man arrested for violating no-contact order with guns, meth and fentanyl

article

A 37-year-old Anacortes man was arrested last week for violating a no-contact order, carrying stolen firearms and trafficking meth and fentanyl.

Anacortes Police were called Friday to a home near 30th St and R Ave, for reports of domestic violence violation of a no-contact order. Officers located the suspect and confirmed the violation occurred, according to authorities.

Officers arrested the man and searched his backpack, where they found three loaded handguns, bags of fentanyl pills and methamphetamine.

Authorities say the man is a 12-time convicted felon, requiring him to not have any firearms. One of the guns was reported stolen.

The man was booked into Skagit County Jail for DV violation of a no-contact order, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and three counts of possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver.