Police: 3 middle school students robbed at gunpoint in South Seattle

Seattle Police say three middle school students were robbed at gunpoint Monday in South Seattle, and are investigating two separate incidents.

According to police, there were two robberies late Monday afternoon. Around 4:10 p.m., police say two students were at Brighton Playfield sitting on swings, when two men showed up and demanded their backpacks and cellphones. The men were wearing black clothes and ski masks, and both held the kids at gunpoint.

The students handed over their things, and the two men ran off. The children then told school staff what happened, who called police.

Authorities say a short time later, another middle school student was walking near 35th Ave S and S Alaska St, when two men in black clothes and ski masks approached him. The child ran away down an alleyway, but the men caught up to him and stole his backpack, police say.

Seattle Police says they are increasing patrols in the area, and detectives are investigating both incidents.

Anyone with information on the robberies is urged to call SPD's robbery unit at (206) 684-5535.