Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in Everett shooting; suspect on the loose

One person was shot and killed in Everett on Monday evening, according to police.

The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. in the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue.

One person was also taken to Providence Regional Medical Center. Their condition is unknown.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police are working to determine if the victim and suspect knew each other.

It's unknown if a suspect or suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.

This is the second shooting in Everett in the span of 30 hours.

Around 9 a.m. on June 19, police responded to a shooting near Colby Ave. and 44th Street SE after a fight in a parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s with apparent gunshot wounds. He was sent to the hospital and is in critical condition.

It does not appear that the two shootings are related.