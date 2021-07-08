Point Defiance Zoo and NorthWest Trek Wildlife Park celebrate Pride this weekend

article

The Tacoma Point Defiance Zoo and Northwest Trek Wildlife Park are celebrating Pride with special events coming July 10-11.

Photo by Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

In partnership with the Tacoma Pride Festival and Rainbow Center, both zoos have displayed pride flags at their entrances in recognition of the LGBTQ+ community. Point Defiance Zoo animals will enjoy rainbow colored treats while facilities at NorthWest Trek will be decorated with pride themed cut-outs and ornaments this weekend.

The Director of Point Defiance Zoo and Northwest Trek, Alan Varsik, announced, "we’re committed to being welcoming and inclusive places of connection for everyone in our community."

Photo by Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

Director of Rainbow Center, Troy Christensen, said, "These type of events highlight the resilience of the community and the spirt of Pride. "We hope this year’s Pride celebration shows how our community is woven into the fabric of Tacoma and our South Sound region."

Admission for the events are free and tickets are now available online.

