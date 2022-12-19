Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
5
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 10:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 7:00 PM PST until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast
Wind Chill Advisory
until MON 10:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County
Civil Emergency Message
until MON 10:13 AM PST, Adams County, Asotin County, Columbia County, Ferry County, Garfield County, Lincoln County, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Stevens County, Whitman County

Pit bull helps owner cross icy Nebraska driveway

By Storyful
Published 
Nebraska
FOX 13 Seattle

Pit bull helps owner cross icy Nebraska driveway

A helpful pit bull assisted his owner walk up an icy driveway after he struggled to get traction in Kearney, Nebraska on December 8. Hunter Kramer told Storyful his dog’s name is Jameson but sometimes goes by Jim-Bob. He said he’s roughly 4-years-old and was rescued from a shelter. Credit: Hunter Kramer via Storyful

NEBRASKA - A helpful pit bull assisted his owner walk up an icy driveway after he struggled to get traction in Kearney, Nebraska on December 8.

Hunter Kramer told Storyful his dog’s name is Jameson but sometimes goes by Jim-Bob. He said he’s roughly 4-years-old and was rescued from a shelter.

"He hasc not saved me from the tundra ever before, but he does do plenty of other things," Kramer said.

The video shows Jameson easily trot up the driveway, while Kramer struggles sliding backward. Kramer can be heard asking his dog for help, he then grabs onto the canine’s hips until they’re able to reach the stairs.


 