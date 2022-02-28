Piroshky Piroshky closes downtown Seattle location after shooting, ‘countless safety concerns’

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
18
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:48 PM PST until THU 2:18 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:35 PM PST until TUE 5:30 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from MON 2:10 PM PST until WED 12:55 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:16 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
High Wind Warning
until MON 4:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Warning
from MON 9:04 AM PST until TUE 7:00 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Avalanche Warning
until MON 7:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 1:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
Flood Advisory
from MON 10:14 AM PST until MON 1:00 PM PST, Clark County
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Central Coast
Avalanche Warning
until MON 6:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Wenatchee Area
Flood Watch
until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 AM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Watch
from MON 1:00 AM PST until WED 3:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 11:26 AM PST until WED 5:11 AM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Special Weather Statement
until MON 8:45 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
from MON 10:24 AM PST until MON 6:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

Piroshky Piroshky closes downtown Seattle location after shooting, ‘countless safety concerns’

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Downtown Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle

Piroshky Piroshky to close Downtown Seattle location

The owner of Piroshky Piroshky says she’ll be closing its downtown Seattle location due to "countless safety concerns."

SEATTLE - A popular bakery in downtown Seattle will be closing its doors due to the ongoing crime in the area. 

Piroshky Piroshky said on Sunday afternoon that it will be closing the Third Avenue location until further notice after a recent shooting and "countless safety concerns" for the store’s employees. 

Earlier Sunday, a man was fatally shot near Third Avenue and Pine Street, less than a block from Piroshky Piroshky. This is the third shooting near the same block this year. 

The owner of Piroshky Piroshky, Olga Sagan, said that she’s had enough of the constant crime and drug use in the area. 

"We’re getting lots of messages that people don’t want to be here. People scared to be here," Sagan told FOX 13 News last summer. 

The bakery’s location in Pike Place Market remains open. 

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram