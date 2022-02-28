Piroshky Piroshky closes downtown Seattle location after shooting, ‘countless safety concerns’

A popular bakery in downtown Seattle will be closing its doors due to the ongoing crime in the area.

Piroshky Piroshky said on Sunday afternoon that it will be closing the Third Avenue location until further notice after a recent shooting and "countless safety concerns" for the store’s employees.

Earlier Sunday, a man was fatally shot near Third Avenue and Pine Street, less than a block from Piroshky Piroshky. This is the third shooting near the same block this year.

The owner of Piroshky Piroshky, Olga Sagan, said that she’s had enough of the constant crime and drug use in the area.

"We’re getting lots of messages that people don’t want to be here. People scared to be here," Sagan told FOX 13 News last summer.

The bakery’s location in Pike Place Market remains open.

