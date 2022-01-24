Pierce County will roll out new food safety signs at restaurants next month

All food establishments in Pierce County will be required to post a food safety rating sign starting next month.

This will go into effect Feb. 1.

Signs will be placed at all entrances and drive-thru windows.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said the signs will make it easier for people to understand and use food safety.

"We inspect restaurants, food trucks, caterers, schools, and other places that serve food. We provide food safety inspection, closure and outbreak information on our website so everyone can make informed choices," the health department said. "But few people know about or use these reports."

According to the department’s website, the establishment will be required to post a sign with a rating based on past four inspections.

The categories are:

Great: Very few or no concerns.

Okay: Some concerns.

Needs to improve: Many or repeated concerns.

Closed: A pattern of food safety problems or an immediate health risk.

New: New restaurants don’t have a rating and will get one after they have more inspections.

