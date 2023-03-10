Pierce County humane society looking for donations after 26 sick, injured kittens were brought in

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photos from the Human Society of Tacoma & Pierce County

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is asking for donations after 26 sick and injured cats and kittens came through its doors within a 24-hour period.

The kittens were brought in on March 9 and they range from a day old to six months old, according to the shelter.

They were brought in with fleas, respiratory infections, painfully inflamed goopy eyes, runny noses and thinning hair. One cat had a ruptured eye that will require surgery for removal in order to prevent infection.

Their ailments are treatable, but the infections can be deadly if left unchecked.

It's unclear what kind of situation the kittens came from.

"Over the next several days, each kitten will receive individualized medical care and monitoring from shelter staff. They will be treated with antibiotics, eye and nose drops, and food supplements to help gain strength," the shelter said.

The kittens need round-the-clock care and surgery for some. If you'd like to support the care of the 26 kittens, you can make a donation here. WARNING: the shelter's page for the kittens features graphic images of the injuries.



